He accused the EC of being biased in favour of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, the current voters' register is credible, as it was used to elect President Akufo-Addo. Again, he said it had been used for other previous elections in the country and, therefore, any attempts to change the electoral roll would be rejected.

"What has suddenly gone wrong with the register, or what is likely to go wrong with the register between now and election day of 7th December 2020?"

"We in the NDC are of the firm belief that a credible voters' register is a sin qua non to the conduct of free, fair and credible elections," Peter he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

The NDC has accused the EC of scheming to rig the upcoming 2020 elections in favour of the government with its planned new register.

According to the NPP, once the EC can justify the need to compile a new register, they would support it.