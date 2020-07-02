According to the election management body, it is an electoral offense for a registered person to guarantee more than 10 applicants.

This comes after a man who gave his name as Mckenzie in the audio was heard saying "When you guarantee for ten people, the system will not verify you on election day. Please take note, the system will not verify you on election day so, even within the NPP the information really credible is that they are guaranteeing for only eight people."

But the EC in reaction said, "The said post by a gentleman who introduced himself as McKenzie is false and should be completely disregarded."

In a statement signed by its Acting Director of Public Affairs, Sylvia Annor, on Wednesday, 1 July 2020, it said the system is "capable of picking guarantors who guarantee for more than 10 applicants” and cautioned the general public that “anyone found to have done this will be prosecuted according to the law."

It added: "these terms are alien and completely unknown" to the Commission.

The EC further urged the public to "refer to its news and information portal for credible information regarding the registration process” and also entreated all to be “circumspect and assist the Electoral Commission to deliver a credible register by being vigilant and ensuring that fake news is not spread."

Read the full statement below: