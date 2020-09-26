On Thursday, September 24, 2020, there were media reports that the celebrated host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show intends to resign because of his station’s decision to settle issues with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Management of arguably, Ghana’s biggest radio station wrote a letter to the NDC party to “let sleeping dogs lie”.

The NDC had abandoned the Kokrokoo morning show, accusing the host, Kwami Sefa Kayi of bias. Also, Sefa Kayi had some issues with NDC’s communication officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

All of these culminated in the NDC abandoning Peace FM as a radio station.

It is to this end, that Fadda Dickson, the MD of Despite Media, owners of Peace FM, wrote a letter to the party let bygones be bygones and return to the station’s programs.

“The management of Despite Media acknowledges responsibility for whatever misunderstanding that has arisen between us and the NDC in recent times.

“We, therefore, urge the NDC to let sleeping dogs lie and allow harmony to reign and return to the Kokrokoo show.

“As agents and stakeholders of development, we may agree to disagree, all for the sake of Ghana, our motherland,” the statement from Despite Media read.

But on Friday, September 25, Kwami Sefa Kayi on the Kokrokoo show said he will not glorify the falsehoods with a response, except to say, he doesn’t expect everyone to approve or like his work.

“When you recognise you are working in a public space you don’t have to react to everything thrown at you," he noted.

On the same show, Sports journalist, Dan Kweku Yeboah expressed disappointment in the NPP member and Presidential Staffer Charles Nii Teiko who used unprintable words to describe the MD of Despite Media for apologizing to the NDC.

Other staff of Despite Media have also asked Charles Nii Teiko to apologize to their MD.