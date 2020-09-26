Her recent good deed is when she took a selfie and short video with two hawkers on the streets of Accra and later shared it on social media.

In the video which has since gone viral, the two hawkers expressed their love and admiration for the Managing Director of EIB Network.

READ ALSO: Nana Ama McBrown and 9 other most loved Ghanaian celebrities on social media

They praised her for impeccable command over the English Language on TV.

Nana Aba Anamoah subsequently invited the young men to the studios of GH One TV on Friday, September 25, 2020.

In another video on Instagram, the two hawkers had a hearty conversation with Nana Aba, they told her how they have suddenly become popular after she shared their first video.

One of the hawkers told Nana Aba of his wish to become a journalist while growing up but could not further his education after completing JHS due to financial constraints.

Watch the emotional and touching discussion that ensued between the two hawkers and Nana Aba Anamoah above.

Nana Aba Anamoah and her hawker friends having lunch

READ ALSO: Street Hustle Accra: A day in the life of 19-year-old Sandra combining selling sachet water to learning hairdressing

The trio later had a lunch date.