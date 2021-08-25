RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Watch video: Ghanaians in Germany yell at Nana Addo to #FixTheCountry

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Ghanaians living in Germany have accosted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with #FixTheCountry chants.

Nana Addo
Nana Addo

In a viral video on social media, the Ghanaians yelled at him when he delivered a speech in Düsseldorf, as part of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Recommended articles

When the President alighted from his vehicle to acknowledge the Ghanaians living in Germany, he was greeted with the fix the country chants.

The disappointed Ghanaians chanted "Nana Akufo-Addo fix the country. We love you but fix the country.

"Nana, fix the country, so we can come back home. We want to come back home. We are not here for life. We want to return home,” shouted another.

"We have oil, we have gold and cocoa, but we are suffering here. Fix the country for us, so we can be better people. We are not a poor country."

Watch the video below:

twitter.com

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Reverse my expulsion from the NDC within 72 hours else… Koku Anyidoho to Asiedu Nketia

Koku Anyidoho

NDC MP reports unknown GH¢133,000 deposited in her account to Police

Doyoe Cudjoe Comfort Ghansah, Ada MP

Vote for a change in government in 2024 – Mahama charges Ghanaians

‘Thank you for giving NDC a working majority in Parliament’ – Mahama to Ghanaians

Closure of radio stations by Akufo-Addo’s govt has a bad precedent; the table will turn one day – Mahama

NDC can't win 2020 with Mahama - Ambassador