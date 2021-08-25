When the President alighted from his vehicle to acknowledge the Ghanaians living in Germany, he was greeted with the fix the country chants.

The disappointed Ghanaians chanted "Nana Akufo-Addo fix the country. We love you but fix the country.

"Nana, fix the country, so we can come back home. We want to come back home. We are not here for life. We want to return home,” shouted another.

"We have oil, we have gold and cocoa, but we are suffering here. Fix the country for us, so we can be better people. We are not a poor country."