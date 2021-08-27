He believes the 1992 Constitution is a document tool being used by the leaders to rig and steal from Ghanaians.
1992 'sakawa constitution' is problematic - Ernesto Yeboah
Commander-in-Chief of the Economic Fighters League, Ernesto Yeboah has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to trigger processes for a new Constitution.
In a Facebook post, he said "Take note, no beneficiary of this rotten system, especially the leadership of NPP/NDC, will support the People’s demand for a NEW Constitution.
"When you say NEW Constitution, they will say TREASON. When you insist NEW Constitution, they will say "Amendment?" When you again demand a NEW Constitution, they will say "Adjust"."
He accused political leaders of ripping off the nation through constitutional leadership adding that "Because under the Sakawa Constitution, they [NDC/NPP] have it all. Only a New Constitution gives you your share of the nation's wealth."
According to him, "Only a new Constitution cannot be captured, but retains your sovereign rights as far as the processes are concerned."
