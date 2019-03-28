Bede Ziedeng, the Director of Elections of the NDC said there is no need for a new register since the old one is still credible.

He also mentioned that the NDC are in disbelief by the decision of the Electoral Commission to announce such an idea since it hasn't been discussed thoroughly at the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC).

Speaking on Accra based Starr FM, he said: "The NDC does not endorse the proposal to develop a new voter register to replace the existing new. We do not support the compilation of a new voter register because there is not enough grounds for it."

“The law says for a new register to be created it should be on the basis of a census and there is no new census. Secondly the law says the the existing register should have been 10 years or more before a new one can be done and the current one will be 10 years in 2020 so there is no basis for a new one,” he said.

Yesterday, the EC announced in a statement a new register is what will be used for both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

“The Commission will compile a new voters register ahead of the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections,” a statement from the EC reads.

The decision to compile a new voters register was made following Wednesday’s Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting.