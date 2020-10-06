According to her, women all over Ghana and the world at large are proud to have her rise to such a high political position.

She made this known when Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang began her five-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region on October 5, 2020.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Nana Afrakoma said: "women are grateful to you for your courage, we will pray for you and support you with everything including our witchcraft."

Professor Opoku-Agyemang will tour Asuogyamam, Lower Manya Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Okere, Asene-Manso-Akroso, Kade, Akwatia, Lower West Akim, Koforidua and Nkawkaw.

She would also tour Abirem, Atiwa East, Fanteakwa North, Abuakwa North, New Juaben South, New Juaben North, Ayensuano, Upper West Akim, and Nsawam-Adoagyiri.