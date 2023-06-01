We'll use the entire gov't machinery to win Assin North by-election — NPP's Krobea Asante

"NPP will use a different strategy to win the Assin North bye-elections, this strategy will be different from the Kumawu bye-elections. We are going to move the entire government machinery to Assin North constituency to win the elections," Krobea Asante said on Accra-based Original FM.

"This seat is more of an NPP seat than an NDC. The NDC should get ready to face the government machinery in Assin North. In 2020 there was a split in terms of the NPP in this constituency. In 2016 the NPP won the seat with 15553 votes and NDC 10751, a margin of victory for the NPP was 4802."

Background

The Supreme Court has by unanimous decision ordered Parliament to expunge the name of James Gyakye Quayson as a Member of Parliament.

The Court on, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, declared as unconstitutional the election of Gyakye Quayson as MP for Assin North saying he held dual citizenship at the time he filed to contest the 2020 elections