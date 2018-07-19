news

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has cleared a GHS 6 billion debt it inherited from John Mahama's administration.

He said they have been able to do this true prudent economic management.

The Minister disclosed in his mid-year budget review currently ongoing at Parliament House in Accra.

He also said the NPP government inherited a distressed economy from the NDC, but they have managed to bring it back to life.

"I am pleased to report that by the end of 2017, our collective efforts have put the economy back on track", he said.

Ofori-Attah also said, "We have prudently utilised the very limited resources over the last 18 months to stabilise the economy and ease the people's burden, which has resulted in real money in their pockets."

The presentation of the mid-year budget review is in line with Ghana’s Financial Management Administration Act which requires that the Minister for Finance appear before Parliament not later than July 31, to submit a Mid-Year Fiscal Policy review.

The review gives the government the opportunity to inform the Parliament of its revision of economic targets and forecast for the remaining half of the year.