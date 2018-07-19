Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

We have cleared GHS 6 billion inherited from Mahama - Ofori-Atta


Budget Review We have cleared GHS 6 billion debt inherited from Mahama - Ofori-Atta

He also said the NPP government inherited a distressed economy from the NDC, but they have managed to bring it back to life.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
We have cleared GHS 6 billion debt inherited from Mahama - Ofori-Atta play

We have cleared GHS 6 billion debt inherited from Mahama - Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Ken Ofori-Atta has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has cleared a GHS 6 billion debt it inherited from John Mahama's administration.

He said they have been able to do this true prudent economic management.

The Minister disclosed in his mid-year budget review currently ongoing at Parliament House in Accra.

He also said the NPP government inherited a distressed economy from the NDC, but they have managed to bring it back to life.

READ ALSO: Ken Ofori-Atta adjudged African Finance Minister of the year

"I am pleased to report that by the end of 2017, our collective efforts have put the economy back on track", he said.

We have cleared GHS 6 billion inherited from Mahama - Ofori-Atta play

We have cleared GHS 6 billion inherited from Mahama - Ofori-Atta

 

Ofori-Attah also said, "We have prudently utilised the very limited resources over the last 18 months to stabilise the economy and ease the people's burden, which has resulted in real money in their pockets."

The presentation of the mid-year budget review is in line with Ghana’s Financial Management Administration Act which requires that the Minister for Finance appear before Parliament not later than July 31, to submit a Mid-Year Fiscal Policy review.

The review gives the government the opportunity to inform the Parliament of its revision of economic targets and forecast for the remaining half of the year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

2018 Budget Review: Cedi performing better under Akufo-Addo than under Mahama – Ofori-Atta 2018 Budget Review Cedi performing better under Akufo-Addo than under Mahama – Ofori-Atta
Our Money: Adwoa Safo requests for $8500 from ‘broke’ NHIA Our Money Adwoa Safo requests for $8500 from ‘broke’ NHIA
Nationwide Tour: Akufo-Addo begins 7-day Northern Ghana tour Nationwide Tour Akufo-Addo begins 7-day Northern Ghana tour
Legal Challenge: Injunction filed to stop Akufo-Addo from appointing new EC boss Legal Challenge Injunction filed to stop Akufo-Addo from appointing new EC boss
Remorse: "I'm sorry" - Kweku Baako apologises over Anas/BBC collaboration gaffe Remorse "I'm sorry" - Kweku Baako apologises over Anas/BBC collaboration gaffe
Statesman: Mahama leads Commonwealth Observer Mission for Zimbabwe elections Statesman Mahama leads Commonwealth Observer Mission for Zimbabwe elections

Recommended Videos

Rest In Peace Amissah-Arthur: Disregard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns Rest In Peace Amissah-Arthur Disregard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns
Campaign Promises: I am a politician who keeps, delivers on promises - Akufo-Addo Campaign Promises I am a politician who keeps, delivers on promises - Akufo-Addo
Foreign Ties: China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses Foreign Ties China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses



Top Articles

1 Remorse "I'm sorry" - Kweku Baako apologises over Anas/BBC collaboration...bullet
2 Politics I’m very happy NDC lost 2016 elections – Nana Konadubullet
3 Blame Game Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoebullet
4 Opulence Freddie Blay paid each delegate GHS 1,500 - NPP Chairman...bullet
5 Replacement Akufo-Addo to name new EC Chairperson this weekbullet
6 Double Salary Saga Dr. Ayine sues IGP and Controller and...bullet
7 Legal Challenge Injunction filed to stop Akufo-Addo from...bullet
8 Final Journey Here are the burial details for the late...bullet
9 Corruption Trial Supreme Court orders release of Dr....bullet
10 Our Money Adwoa Safo requests for $8500 from ‘broke’ NHIAbullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
3 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
4 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
6 Greedy Bastards NDC infiltrated by self-seeking opportunists –...bullet
7 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
8 Video Ex-president John Mahama preaches at Assemblies of...bullet
9 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
10 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his...bullet

Politics

 
Tax Hikes Majority to support tax increase
Sammy Gyamfi vies for NDC's National Communication Officer
Intent Sammy Gyamfi to contest for NDC's National Communication Officer
Cassiel Ato Forson on Ghanaian economy
Gloomy Times Ghanaians should brace themselves for more hardships - Minority
Dr Opuni's trial begins
Legal Tussle Stephen Opuni's corruption trial begins