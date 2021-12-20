RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Whoever NPP chooses will be the next president in 2025 – Nana Addo

Kojo Emmanuel

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that whoever the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will choose as his successor will become the next president of Ghana after he leaves office in 2025.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Addressing party supporters and delegates at the National Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi on Sunday, December 19, 2021, he said "Every step taken now leading to 2024 is going to be decisive either to give us victory or not."

According to him, "Some people want to tempt us but they cannot match us. We have what it takes to make us achieve what we want... The person you choose to succeed me will become President after I leave office."

"All Ghanaians are observing the conference... I am pleading with you all to be disciplined. I also want you all to show unity among ourselves," he stated.

He told the delegates that No party in government "has been able to do what we have been able to do by organising constituency, and national delegates conference."

