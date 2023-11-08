He said it is really strange that the NDC has not congratulated the Vice President after his victory over the weekend.
Why have you failed to congratulate Bawumia? – Koku Anyidoho chides NDC’s leadership
Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has questioned the silence of the leadership of the party on the election of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Recommended articles
In a series of tweets, Anyidoho expressed his disappointment, citing a long-standing tradition of offering congratulations to political opponents as a show of solidarity and democratic principles.
He questioned the delay in the NDC's response to the NPP's presidential primaries, which elected Bawumia as the party's flagbearer for the 2024 elections.
He specifically called out Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the NDC's national chairman, for what he perceived as a failure to lead the party in adhering to established democratic norms.
"Big shame! Almost 72 hours after the declaration of the NPP Presidential Primaries results, Asiedu-Nketiah can't get his executives to issue a simple congratulatory statement. What is so difficult about this? Have we dropped our standards so low that we can't do the needful? Sad!"
He continued, "I say, Asiedu-Nketiah is leading the NDC into a pit of darkened despair; here is a typical example. How come the NDC has failed to officially congratulate the NPP on the successful election of its Flagbearer? Is it not a practice to give Solidarity Messages? I weep for my NDC."
Dr Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimo, garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh