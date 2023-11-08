Why have you failed to congratulate Bawumia? – Koku Anyidoho chides NDC’s leadership

In a series of tweets, Anyidoho expressed his disappointment, citing a long-standing tradition of offering congratulations to political opponents as a show of solidarity and democratic principles.

He questioned the delay in the NDC's response to the NPP's presidential primaries, which elected Bawumia as the party's flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

He specifically called out Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the NDC's national chairman, for what he perceived as a failure to lead the party in adhering to established democratic norms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

"Big shame! Almost 72 hours after the declaration of the NPP Presidential Primaries results, Asiedu-Nketiah can't get his executives to issue a simple congratulatory statement. What is so difficult about this? Have we dropped our standards so low that we can't do the needful? Sad!"

He continued, "I say, Asiedu-Nketiah is leading the NDC into a pit of darkened despair; here is a typical example. How come the NDC has failed to officially congratulate the NPP on the successful election of its Flagbearer? Is it not a practice to give Solidarity Messages? I weep for my NDC."