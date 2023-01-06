Why is Nana Addo speaking for Akonta Mining under investigation? – Vormawor asks

Speaking at the 28th National and 16th Biennial Congress of the National Union of Ghana Catholic Diocesan Priests Association held in Koforidua on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, Nana Addo said "Let me respond briefly to the chairperson on the issue of illegal mining. I want to assure him and all of you that Akonta Mining is not engaged in any illegal mining anywhere in Ghana as we speak."

Pulse Ghana

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor also ordered the Forestry Commission to stop Akonta Mining Company from operating in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Western Region.

The Ministry of Lands on Friday, September 30, 2022, ordered the Company owned by Chairman Wontumi to desist from mining in the forest without a permit.

The Minerals Commission said in a statement dated October 3, 2022, said for the avoidance of doubt, Akonta Mining Limited has two mining leases in the Samreboi area, granted following a Reconnaissance Licence granted on 15th June 2011 and a Prospecting Licence granted on 31st December 2012.

Vormawor adding his voice to the development asked why the President will defend a mining company under probe.