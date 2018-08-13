Why Victor Gbeho, Ken Dzirasah et al are against Mahama

news

Former Foreign Affairs Minister, James Victor Gbeho and some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have personal scores to settle with former President John Mahama.

A former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Kenneth Dzirasah, MP for Keta, Richard Quashigah, former MP Nii Amasah Namoale have all kicked against Mahama being the presidential candidate of the NDC in the 2020 polls.

They all insisted that the NDC cannot win the 2020 elections with Mahama as its flagbearer because he's a failure.

There has been an uneasy calm in the NDC since they were sent packing by the electorate in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on December 7, 2016.

It heightened when it became clear that Mahama is preparing to contest the presidential election once again, using the NDC Unity Walk as a stepping stone.

Some elders of the party, especially those from the Volta Region, the NDC's stronghold, have dumped Mahama for Prof Joshua Alabi.

Victor Gbeho took a swipe at Mahama recently when he called him a failure for leading the party to a miserable defeat in 2016.

The diplomat said the time has come for the NDC to rebrand and build on its shortfalls in 2016 by electing a flagbearer, who has a better chance of leading the party to win adding that he sees those qualities in the former rector [Alabi].

On the part of Kenneth Dzirasah, he said Prof Alabi is more marketable Mahama.

According to him, the difficulty in marketing Mahama stems from the NDC losing the 2016 elections which has informed his (Dzirasah's) decision to back Professor Joshua Alabi for the contest.

"I want to say that after several reflections on the way forward for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), myself and my good brother, Ambassador Gbeho, conducted few investigations and came to the conclusion that the most marketable personality that could carry us into the year 2020, as a flagbearer, is Joshua Alabi," he said.

The Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Nii Lante Vanderpuye on Tuesday hinted that out of the 106 NDC Minority MPs, a total of 94 have endorsed Mahama's candidature.

But MP for Keta, Richard Quashigah expressed doubts about the number 94 being quoted by his colleague.

According to him, he thinks Alabi who has exhibited demonstrable character was the best to lead the NDC.

He said Mahama did his best for the party and it is time for a new beginning and a new leadership.

Among those who have indicated their interest to lead the party are former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, Dr. Ekow Spio Garbah, a former Trade and Industry, former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, Elikplim Agbemava and second deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

The party's national congress is scheduled for December 7, 2018, to elect one person.