Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Why Victor Gbeho, Ken Dzirasah et al are against Mahama


NDC Presidential Race Why Victor Gbeho, Ken Dzirasah et al are against Mahama

The NDC stalwarts insisted that the party cannot win the 2020 elections with Mahama as its flagbearer.

  • Published:
play

Former Foreign Affairs Minister, James Victor Gbeho and some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have personal scores to settle with former President John Mahama.

A former Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Kenneth Dzirasah, MP for Keta, Richard Quashigah, former MP Nii Amasah Namoale have all kicked against Mahama being the presidential candidate of the NDC in the 2020 polls.

They all insisted that the NDC cannot win the 2020 elections with Mahama as its flagbearer because he's a failure.

There has been an uneasy calm in the NDC since they were sent packing by the electorate in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on December 7, 2016.

READ MORE: Mahama will win by 85% - Ablakwa predicts

Victor Gbeho play

Victor Gbeho

 

It heightened when it became clear that Mahama is preparing to contest the presidential election once again, using the NDC Unity Walk as a stepping stone.

Some elders of the party, especially those from the Volta Region, the NDC's stronghold, have dumped Mahama for Prof Joshua Alabi.

Victor Gbeho took a swipe at Mahama recently when he called him a failure for leading the party to a miserable defeat in 2016.

The diplomat said the time has come for the NDC to rebrand and build on its shortfalls in 2016 by electing a flagbearer, who has a better chance of leading the party to win adding that he sees those qualities in the former rector [Alabi].

On the part of Kenneth Dzirasah, he said Prof Alabi is more marketable Mahama.

According to him, the difficulty in marketing Mahama stems from the NDC losing the 2016 elections which has informed his (Dzirasah's) decision to back Professor Joshua Alabi for the contest.

Kenneth Dzirasah play

Kenneth Dzirasah

 

"I want to say that after several reflections on the way forward for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), myself and my good brother, Ambassador Gbeho, conducted few investigations and came to the conclusion that the most marketable personality that could carry us into the year 2020, as a flagbearer, is Joshua Alabi," he said.

READ ALSO: I'm contesting to help NDC win in 2020 - Asiedu Nketiah

The Member of Parliament for Odododiodio, Nii Lante Vanderpuye on Tuesday hinted that out of the 106 NDC Minority MPs, a total of 94 have endorsed Mahama's candidature.

But MP for Keta, Richard Quashigah expressed doubts about the number 94 being quoted by his colleague.

According to him, he thinks Alabi who has exhibited demonstrable character was the best to lead the NDC.

He said Mahama did his best for the party and it is time for a new beginning and a new leadership.

Contestants

Among those who have indicated their interest to lead the party are former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Mensah, Dr. Ekow Spio Garbah, a former Trade and Industry, former Vice Chancellor of the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Joshua Alabi, Elikplim Agbemava and second deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

The party's national congress is scheduled for December 7, 2018, to elect one person.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Austerity: Why Nana Addo made Ministers to join STC buses on Ashanti Regional tour Austerity Why Nana Addo made Ministers to join STC buses on Ashanti Regional tour
Vigilante Groups: Kandahar Boys of NPP chase out CEO of Tamale Hospital Vigilante Groups Kandahar Boys of NPP chase out CEO of Tamale Hospital
NDC Elections: I'm contesting to help NDC win in 2020 - Asiedu Nketia NDC Elections I'm contesting to help NDC win in 2020 - Asiedu Nketia
Corruption: Martin Amidu must prosecute former presidents of Ghana - Prof Adei Corruption Martin Amidu must prosecute former presidents of Ghana - Prof Adei
Infrastructure Development: We've set aside GHS 500m to repair Ashanti roads - Akufo-Addo Infrastructure Development We've set aside GHS 500m to repair Ashanti roads - Akufo-Addo
Kumasi Roads: My critics ashamed because I'm delivering- Akufo-Addo Kumasi Roads My critics ashamed because I'm delivering- Akufo-Addo

Recommended Videos

Security Analyst: It's wrong for government appointees to be conveyed in one bus Security Analyst It's wrong for government appointees to be conveyed in one bus
Presidential Convoy: Prez Akufo-Addo cuts long convoy; Provides bus for ministers Presidential Convoy Prez Akufo-Addo cuts long convoy; Provides bus for ministers
Homosexuality: Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo Homosexuality Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Booted Out Akufo-Addo sacks Hamid, Otiko from his cabinet and here's whybullet
2 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and their...bullet
3 Kumasi Roads My critics ashamed because I'm delivering- Akufo-Addobullet
4 AMERI Deal Nana Addo must fire deputy Energy Ministers too - IES...bullet
5 Corruption Martin Amidu must prosecute former presidents of...bullet
6 NDC Presidential Race Why Victor Gbeho, Ken Dzirasah et al are...bullet
7 NDC Presidential Race Mahama backer blasts Victor Gbeho,...bullet
8 Recap Missed all the big political news this week? Check...bullet
9 NDC Race Mahama will win by 85% - Ablakwa predictsbullet
10 NDC Elections I'm contesting to help NDC win in 2020 -...bullet

Related Articles

Corruption Martin Amidu must prosecute former presidents of Ghana - Prof Adei
NDC Presidential Race Mahama backer blasts Victor Gbeho, others; says they are full of bitterness
NDC Primaries Kweku Ricketts–Hagan joins NDC presidential race
Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and their new positions
Disappointment Nana Addo's appointees are failing him - Owusu Bempah
NDC Race Mahama will win by 85% - Ablakwa predicts
Corrupt Officials Stop interfering in Amidu's work - Nana Addo to chiefs and pastors
Agenda 2020 NDC youth root for Goosie Tanoh for presidential candidate
Controversial Deal What NPP said about AMERI deal in opposition
Regional Executives 76 aspirants vie for NDC positions in Greater Accra

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
5 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
7 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon...bullet
8 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
9 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
10 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

President Nana Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Kumasi roads facelift project
NDC Primaries Kweku Ricketts–Hagan joins NDC presidential race
I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei
Appraisal I'm not responsible for the dismissal of Ministers - Akoto Osei
Controversial Deal What NPP said about AMERI deal in opposition