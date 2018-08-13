Pulse.com.gh logo
I'm contesting to help NDC win in 2020 - Asiedu Nketiah


NDC General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has said he is seeking re-election because he has the capacity to help the NDC recapture power in 2020.

He said his experience is needed for the biggest opposition to recapture power from Akufo-Addo.

“I still believe I have a lot to offer to the party, particularly in these critical moments,” he stated.

General Secretary NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

“I have led the party into two major elections that we won. The 2016 elections cannot be an indictment on me,” he said.

Mr Asiedu Nketiah recounted that before he came aboard the NDC executive platform he had similarly campaigned, calling for delegates to elect persons of competence that could help the agenda of the party but pointed out that another group of persons had come aboard with an agenda against him.

“So I came out to say that if I am powerful as they claim and before deciding to clip my wings, they must first of all determine how I use the power. I’m I using the power to win the elections or I used the power to bring down the party. If I am using it in the interest of the party, and your objective of coming aboard is to come and weaken that power, it means you are going to take us to opposition,” General Mosquito told the Daily Graphic in an interview.

Mr Nketiah said with his accumulated experience and expertise, he was best placed to re-organise the party ahead of the 2020 general election, and that all that he was hoping for was for the delegates of the party to give him a team that could effectively partner him to deliver victory for the party.

