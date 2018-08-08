Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
News > Politics

‘Come clean on AMERI deal’ – NDC to Akufo-Addo


  • Published: , Refreshed:
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has welcomed the sacking of Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, but want President Akufo-Addo to explain why he approved the controversial AMERI deal in the first place.

According to General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the sacking of the Energy Minister is not enough to exonerate the President from blame.

READ ALSO: Gabby breaks silence on his ‘involvement’ with controversial Ameri deal

Boakye Agyarko was dismissed from office on Monday over the renegotiation of the AMERI deal, which caused uproar among the public.

The sacked Energy Minister is reported to have “misled” the President into granting executive approval to the novation agreement before it was laid before Parliament.

However, Asiedu Nketia believes President Akufo-Addo still has some explaining to do regarding the deal, especially after approving it.

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia play

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

 

Speaking to Accra-based Citi FM, the NDC General Secretary said the sacking of the Energy Minister is “an important step, but that does not bring to closure the issues that we have raised”.

“I believe when the controversy arose about why the president gave the executive approval to such a stinking deal, the information was that the President was misled? When we were trying to find out who misled the president, this announcement of the sacking of the minister came.

READ ALSO: Controversial Deal: Nana Asante Bediatuo's head must roll over AMERI deal - MP

“I do not think that, that should be the solution. The president should come clear and tell Ghanaians who misled him. And how he was misled. Because we don’t think that sacking the minister gives answers to these issues,” Asiedu Nketia added.

In another development, Mr. Agyarko is disclosed that he will come out with his “own version of the story” at the appropriate time, following his dismissal as Energy Minister.

