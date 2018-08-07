Gabby breaks silence on his ‘involvement’ with controversial Ameri deal

news

Founding member of policy think tank Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has broken his silence on his involvement with the re-negotiation of the Ameri deal.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) kingpin, who is also the nephew of President Akufo-Addo, has been accused of being involved in the re-negotiation of the controversial deal, which led to the sacking of Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko on Monday.

This was after a photo popped up on social media, in which Gabby was captured sitting at a round table with officials of Ameri.

Also captured in the said photo were sacked Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, and brother of the President, Edward Akufo Addo.

However, Gabby has vehemently denied having any involvement whatsoever in the renegotiation of the Ameri deal.

According to him, the said photo was taken during the campaign period in 2016, when John Mahama was still president.

In a Facebook post, Gabby said the allegations linking him with the re-negotiation of the Ameri deal are “false”.

“I have no business with them and have had no business with them. Even more materially, I have nothing to do with the renegotiated deal on the Ameri power plant that was brought before Parliament in July. I also know for a fact that Edward has nothing, and I mean nothing, whatsoever to do with Ameri or any deal involving Ameri and the power plant,” he wrote on Facebook.

The former Danquah Institute Executive Director added: “The picture you see was taken when the Ameri people visited the Ridge campaign office of Nana Akufo-Addo in December 2016, when John Mahama was still President. You can see several copies of the 2016 NPP manifesto on the table and a framed campaign photo of Nana and Bawumia on the wall. Let me stress this material fact: it was the only day that Edward or myself ever met the Ameri people or any of their representatives."

