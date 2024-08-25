Woman weeps as court frees steel bender who took GH¢12k in recruitment 'scam'

Following the announcement of Mensah's acquittal, Dosu, unable to recover her money from her former partner, broke down in tears.

The court ruled that the prosecution had failed to substantiate the charges against Mensah, stating that a conviction based on the evidence presented would have been unjust. The court noted that the prosecution did not provide concrete evidence, such as documents or text messages, to support its claims, and dismissed the charges as based merely on "romantic conversations."

The court further observed that Mensah had engaged in romantic relationships with both complainants and had falsely promised to help them gain entry into the GIS despite being fully aware that he was only a steel bender. However, the court asserted that such promises made within the context of a relationship could not serve as grounds for conviction, adding, "In relationships, men give money, and women also give money."

ADVERTISEMENT

The court did criticise Mensah's conduct, noting that he had taken advantage of the women, though it acknowledged that this behaviour, in itself, was not criminal.

Mensah, who had spent over a year in custody despite being granted bail by the court, expressed his intention to work and repay the money to the complainants.

The prosecution, led by Chief Inspector Maxwell Lanyo, informed the court that the complainants, Dosu and Tetteh, reside in Malejor, while Mensah lives in Michel Camp.

According to the prosecution, Dosu became acquainted with Mensah in March 2023, and they eventually began dating.

Mensah claimed to have connections within the GIS and convinced Dosu that he could secure her a position, leading her to give him GH¢12,000, which he said would be passed on to the supposed officer. However, after receiving the money, Mensah began avoiding Dosu.

ADVERTISEMENT

In April 2023, Mensah met Tetteh at a restaurant, proposed to her, and, after beginning a relationship, made a similar offer of a GIS position. Tetteh, eager to secure the job, contacted her father in Adense Praso and gathered a total of GH¢11,350, which she handed over to Mensah. He then disappeared.