According to the letter, Domelevo’s date of birth was 1 June 1960 hence his retirement was due on 1 June 2020.

Signed by secretary to the president Nana Bediatuo Asante, the 3 March 2021 letter said: “The attention of the President of the Republic has been drawn to records and documents made available to this Office by the Audit Service, that indicate that your date of birth is 1st June 1960, and that in accordance with article 199 (1) of the Constitution, your date of retirement as Auditor-General was 1st June 2020,” the letter said.

It added: “Based on this information, the President is of the view that you have formally left office.”

Mr Domelevo reported to work at the Audit Service headquarters in Accra Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at 8:20am despite the Audit Service Board declaring him retired.

He resumed work after his forced 167-day leave ended on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has also expressed appreciation to Mr. Domelevo for his service and indicated that a substantive replacement for him will soon be announced while the Deputy Auditor General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu continues to work as the acting Auditor General.