You will see fire and return power - NDC replies Agric Minister

“We just observed when he [Bryan Acheampong] attempted to take over the hotels, and we intervened. And now he dares to say he will not hand over power to former President Mahama? I have a message for him; on December 9th, if the people vote for John Mahama and your MPs, if he is truly a man, let him refuse to hand over power, and he will see what happens. When iron meets iron, you will see fire”, he stated.

Addressing the issue of fertilizers that were allegedly diverted to Burkina Faso, he stated that pressure from Burkina Faso's President Ibrahim Traoré, who reportedly refused the fertilizers, led to their return.

“Someone told me we might not be able to locate the fertilizer, but I said the same donkeys that took the fertilizer to Burkina will show us where it is, and they will bring it back,” he asserted.

The Minister of Food and Agriculture and MP for Abetifi had asserted that the NDC would never win the 2024 elections, regardless of their efforts.

Bryan Acheampong stated this at a campaign rally by the party's Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamamudu Bawumia in Nsawam, reiterating the NPP’s resolve to secure victory in the elections at all costs.

"Before I end my speech, I want to reiterate that whether the NDC likes it or not, they will never win the 2024 elections. They won't win. Go and check their records, they won't win. The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is there to win elections,” he stated.

