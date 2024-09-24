Your attacks on EC could disrupt 2024 elections - NAPO 'warns' Mahama

During a meeting with chiefs and religious leaders at New Edubiase in the Ashanti Region, Dr. Prempeh, also known as 'Napo', stressed that while political parties have the right to protest against the EC, this must be done respectfully.

“Political parties have the right to protest against the EC, but we must avoid disruptions that cast doubts on the intentions of fair elections,” he said, emphasising that Ghana's development relies on maintaining peace and order during the election period.

Dr. Prempeh expressed concern over the NDC’s portrayal of the EC as biased, which could incite distrust and unrest. He urged political parties to prioritise the country's peace over winning elections.

“All well-meaning persons must encourage the expression of concerns about the electoral process, but it must be done in the interest of our dear motherland. We must know that we have only one Ghana to develop,” Napo advised.

He concluded by reminding citizens of their responsibility to maintain peace before, during, and after the elections, warning that any disturbances would set back the country’s progress.

“Disturbances will draw the country’s development back,” he cautioned.

NAPO chides Mahama for his campaign style

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has cautioned John Dramani Mahama against making unprovoked remarks against revered chiefs, imams, and pastors.

“Mr. Mahama has realised that the NDC has no chance of winning the presidential and parliamentary elections, so he has directed his frustration and anger to innocent people," Napo said during a campaign tour at Ofoase in the Juaben constituency.