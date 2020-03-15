The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu made this known in a public address to the University community on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

The Vice-chancellor further assured the university community of management’s commitment to ensure the spread of the disease is contained.

He added, “the University has put in place, prevention, detection and quarantine measures which has already.”

“Lectures on all University of Ghana campuses, including clinicals and practicals, are suspended with immediate effect. In view of the suspension of lectures, students and staff who reside outside UG campuses and are currently off-campus should keep away from the campuses until they are asked to return. Staff providing essential services are excluded from this directive,” the University of Ghana added in a statement.

The move is part of efforts taken by the school to stop the spread of the virus.

The school, since the government’s announcement of confirmed cases in the country, has stepped up efforts to ensure student and staff safety.

Below is a copy of a press statement on the development

An imported case of COVID-19 infection has been identified at the University of Ghana involving one of our non-resident students who returned to Ghana from an international trip.

Consequently, the University is updating its COVID-19 preparedness and response communique with additional recommendations in this release.

We wish to assure the University community that these measures are preventive and precautionary.

The risk of COVID-19 infection to individuals in our community remains very low.

The measures outlined below will be periodically modified to keep up with evolving trends of the pandemic.

