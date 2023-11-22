10 African countries with the lowest number of women in government

- Business Insider Africa presents the top 10 African countries with the highest number of female representatives in government.
- This list is based on the data present in the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s database.
- The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) is a data platform for authoritative data on the parliaments of the world, each month, they publish rankings of the percentage of women in national parliaments.
As the world increasingly recognizes the crucial role women play in shaping inclusive and sustainable societies, African nations find themselves at the forefront of a broader global movement for gender equality.