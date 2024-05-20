ADVERTISEMENT
Who is Ebrahim Raisi? 10 facts you need to know about late Iranian leader

Segun Adeyemi

Late President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran. [Getty Images]
State media reported that the bodies of Raisi, the foreign minister, and other passengers were discovered on Monday morning, hours after the helicopter went down in Iran’s remote northwestern region.

This incident presents a significant challenge to the nation’s top leadership amid escalating regional and global tensions related to the war in Gaza.

Below are some facts about President Raisi before his demise....

  1. Current Position: Ebrahim Raisi has been serving as the President of Iran since August 2021.
  2. Previous Roles: Raisi held several significant positions before becoming president, including Chief Justice of Iran from 2019 to 2021.
  3. Birthplace and Early Life: Ebrahim Raisi was born on December 14, 1960, in Mashhad, Iran. He comes from a religious family.
  4. Education: Raisi studied in the Qom Seminary, where he was trained in Islamic jurisprudence and law. He holds a PhD in private law from Imam Sadiq University.
  5. Political and Judicial Career: Raisi has a long career in the judiciary, having served in various capacities including Deputy Chief Justice and Attorney General of Iran.
  6. Human Rights Controversies: Raisi has been criticised by international human rights organisations for his alleged involvement in the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988, an event often referred to as the "1988 Massacre."
  7. Election as President: Raisi was elected President of Iran in June 2021, winning approximately 62% of the vote in an election with historically low voter turnout.
  8. Political Stance: Raisi is considered a conservative and is closely aligned with the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He supports the principles of the Islamic Republic and emphasises the importance of social justice and fighting corruption.
  9. Economic Policies: As president, Raisi has prioritised enhancing Iran's financial condition, which faces difficulties due to international sanctions and internal problems. He supports a "resistance economy" to lessen the effects of the sanctions.
  10. International Relations: Raisi's presidency is marked by efforts to strengthen ties with neighbouring countries and major powers like China and Russia while maintaining a firm stance against Western countries, particularly the United States.
