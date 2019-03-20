Judge Peter Kidd has sentenced the 77-year-old Australian cardinal six years in jail, with a non-parole period of three years and eight months.

Cardinal Pell was accused of having forceful pedophilic activities two boys at St Patrick’s Cathedral in the 1990s.

Before his sentencing, he remained on a leave of absence from his Vatican position as he faced charges of child sexual abuse.

Pell was indicted of misbehaviour dating back years ago, during his first years as a priest until he became the Archbishop of Melbourne.

He has been accused of groping two boys at a swimming pool in the city of Ballarat during the 1970s, and also assaulting two members of a choir at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne in the 1990s.