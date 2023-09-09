Oxygen malfunction on Delta Airlines flight from Ghana to the US forces emergency landing

According to a passenger on the plane, the flight crew told members on board that the lack of oxygen was due to a technical challenge.

Despite the final destination of the flight being the John F Kennedy international airpot in the United States of America, Delta 157 did an emergency landing in Lajes Air Base International Airport on Terceira Island in the early hours of Saturday.

A pilot on the flight updated passengers on the airline about the emergency landing saying:

“We did have an oxygen malfunction, a crew oxygen malfunction in the cockpit. It necessitated us to divert. This was the closest suitable airport so that’s why we are here. No other reason other than the fact that this was the closest suitable airport. The order right now is looking for a maintenance individual. If they can fix it, they may try and get us out of here tonight.

“Right now, I don’t have a lot of information for you and I sure appreciate your patience in this matter. You have all been wonderful.

“I ask that everybody just remain as patient as you have been so far and we will get back with you as much information as we can,” he added.

The flight attendant also informed passengers that they will be taken to a small restaurant at the venue where they landing for some comfort items stating that they did not want passengers to ‘worry about food’.

He then assured that the crew will come take passengers out in about 30 minutes.

