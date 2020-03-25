From the dramatic coastline to the arid Kalahari desert, this largely intriguing country has a deep cultural heritage and wildlife that are worth your limited time as a tourist.

While in the country, you can take your time to visit the neighbouring Lesotho Sun casino for as world-class gambling experience, though South Africa also has excellent casino resorts. Here’s a list of the top five casino resorts and hotels that will offer you the best gambling experience in South Africa.

Grand West Casino

Mirroring a Las Vegas casino excitement, the Grand West Casino in Cape Town is among the best casino resorts in Africa. Grand West is the largest entertainment hub of its kind in the region, with over 2500 smart card slots and 75+ premium table games available every day.

For seasoned players, the casino offers exclusive offers and promotions for the most valued guests, giving you the country’s best gambling offers. Even better, this casino resort offers the finest restaurants and bars that can cater to any situation.

Boardwalk Hotel

If you’re looking for the best five-star casino hotel or resort, the Boardwalk casino will satisfy your most intimate dreams. The Boardwalk is among the finest hotels with a dedicated casino platform in the region, offering hundreds of slots that accept as low as 2 cents per wager.

Besides the slots, the Boardwalk casino has enough table games to keep you occupied for the entire holiday. Customers can find everything from live poker to American roulette and baccarat, making it among the finest establishments in Port Elizabeth for casino enthusiasts. Additionally, you can grab a delicious cocktail while enjoying the famous multimedia musical fountain at the resort.

Suncoast Hotel and Casino

Located on Durban’s beachfront, the Suncoast Hotel and Casino is an all-round entertainment spot that has everything for an entire family. The casino has over 1800 slots and 70+ table games, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker.

When at the Suncoast hotel, you can enjoy a host of salon offerings, with a private gaming destination for avid gamers. This exquisite gaming space overlooks the ocean and offers over 20 table games to indulge your mind, alongside 202 slot machines.

Suncity Resort

Since it came to life in 1979, the Suncity resort has remained among the finest resorts in South Africa. This casino resort has made history in the country for its exquisite entertainment, being the only destination that offers both safari and surfing experiences around the Pilanesberg National Park border.

Since the launch in the late 70s, this legendary, glamorous casino has continued evolving with changes in the newest technology. The casino section was recently refurbished, featuring the latest innovations in the casino industry and offering round-the-clock thrills for first-timers and adept punters.

Emerald Resort & Casino

Located half an hour from Johannesburg in the lush banks of Vaal River, the Emerald resort and casino is a beauty to behold for both locals and the tourists. The casino combines the exciting gaming experience with a tranquil, luxury escape of South Africa’s business and leisure destination, allowing you to enjoy the best that the city can offer. Even better, there’s something for everyone.