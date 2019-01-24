The Ugandan government has taken a decision to ban sports betting companies from operating in the country.

The country’s president, Yoweri Museveni has ordered that no sports betting companies should be issued with a license.

For the already existing betting companies, President Museveni has directed that their licenses not be renewed.

Uganda’s Minister of State for Finance, David Bahati, said the President gave the directive having observed that the youth are embroiled in sports betting.

According to him, gambling has diverted attention of the youth from hard work and rather made them lazy.

“We have received a directive from President Museveni to stop licensing sports betting, gaming and gambling companies,” Mr Bahati is quoted as saying by theeastafrican.co.ke.

“The President has now directed the board which has been regulating them. From now onwards, no new companies are going to be licensed. Those which are already registered, no renewal of licences when they expire.”

The Minister was speaking during a Sunday church service in Rugarama Hill in western Kabale town.

He added church leaders who have been against sports betting can now praise the Lord because their prayers have been answered.