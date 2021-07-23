Tokyo 2020: Watch Team Ghana's colourful appearance at opening ceremony

Led by the highly-rated Nadia Eke, who was the country’s flagbearer, the team made its way to the Olympic Stadium in grand style.
Ghana’s contingent at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo made a very colourful appearance at the opening ceremony on Friday.
Led by the highly-rated Nadia Eke, who was the country’s flagbearer, the team made its way to the Olympic Stadium in grand style.
Over the years, the opening ceremony of the Olympics has become a platform to showcase both traditional and exotic fashion.
Team Ghana did not disappoint at all and, just like in 2016, appeared at the opening ceremony with all the ‘drip and sauce’.
The entire team wore dresses in the form of caftans, weaved with a Kente cloth that runs through the center.
Nadia Eke will represent Ghana in the women’s triple jump competition, while Sansei Kwadjo Anani will compete in Judo.
Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Amoah, Joseph Manu and Sean Safo-Antwi are Ghana’s representatives for the 100m, 200m and 4x100 relay.
In swimming, Abeiku Jackson and Unilez Takyi will compete in the 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle, respectively.
Meanwhile, Suleman Tetteh, Samuel Tachie and Shakur Samed are Ghana’s boxing representatives at the Games.
Watch the video of Ghana colourful opening ceremony appearance below:
