Tokyo 2020: Watch Team Ghana's colourful appearance at opening ceremony

Over the years, the opening ceremony of the Olympics has become a platform to showcase both traditional and exotic fashion.

Pulse Ghana

Team Ghana did not disappoint at all and, just like in 2016, appeared at the opening ceremony with all the ‘drip and sauce’.

The entire team wore dresses in the form of caftans, weaved with a Kente cloth that runs through the center.

Nadia Eke will represent Ghana in the women’s triple jump competition, while Sansei Kwadjo Anani will compete in Judo.

Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Amoah, Joseph Manu and Sean Safo-Antwi are Ghana’s representatives for the 100m, 200m and 4x100 relay.

Pulse Ghana

In swimming, Abeiku Jackson and Unilez Takyi will compete in the 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle, respectively.

Meanwhile, Suleman Tetteh, Samuel Tachie and Shakur Samed are Ghana’s boxing representatives at the Games.