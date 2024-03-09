13th African games kick off with a vibrant opening ceremony

The opening ceremony was a visual feast of colors, choreography, and symbolic representations of Africa's rich diversity as participating nations paraded into the stadium, the atmosphere was charged with excitement and pride, reflecting the shared values of unity and camaraderie.

The host nation, Ghana spared no effort in showcasing its cultural heritage, with traditional dances, music, and artistic performances of top Ghanaian musicians, including Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, King Promise, and South African sensation Kamo Mphela among others that captivated the audience.

The Borteyman Sports Complex and the refurbished University of Ghana Stadium have been chosen as the main venues for the Games.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ghana's President, Nana Akufo-Addo, underscored that the 13th African Games symbolizes a celebration of unity, sportsmanship, and excellence across the African continent.

He emphasized that the event serves as a beacon of hope, reminding Africans of their shared heritage and common aspirations.

“I urge all participants to compete with the utmost integrity and sportsmanship, honoring the values of fair play and mutual respect.”

“May the 13th African Games be remembered, medals won, but also for the palms, ferns, forests, and the memories shared. Together, let us write a new chapter in the history of African sports, one defined by excellence, unity, and progress.”

He expressed pride in the extensive sports infrastructure his administration has established for the successful hosting of the 13th African Games.

“We were compelled by factors beyond our control to push the games to March 2024. It has taken a lot of courage to persist in the decision to host the games, and I’m glad we went ahead. Today, we in Ghana can be proud of the massive sporting infrastructure we have put in place for the game.”

The 13th African Games opening ceremony set the stage for a fortnight of thrilling competitions, fostering connections and friendships among athletes who will carry the spirit of the games back to their respective countries.

As the continent comes together to celebrate athleticism, cultural diversity, and shared aspirations, the 13th African Games promises to be a memorable chapter in the history of African sports.