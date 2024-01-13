AFCON begins today, January, 13

On matchday 2, Ivory Coast is set to play against Nigeria on January 18, 2024, and Senegal will take on Cameroon in what promises to be an exciting encounter. The tournament kicks off with high expectations and enthusiasm from football enthusiasts across the continent.

While European clubs continue their football pursuits, Africa's finest teams are poised to captivate fans and provide a dual football spectacle.

Since 1998, the prestigious trophy has graced the North with multiple victories for Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria, the West with triumphs by Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Senegal in the last edition, and the Center with notable achievements by Cameroon and Zambia.

