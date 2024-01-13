In Group B, the Black Stars are scheduled to face the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at 8:00 pm, while Egypt takes on Mozambique. Subsequent matches in the group include Mali against South Africa on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, and Senegal facing Gambia.
AFCON begins today, January, 13
The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations is set to commence today, Saturday, January 13, in Ivory Coast. The host nation, Ivory Coast, will kick off the tournament against Guinea-Bissau at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium, widely known as the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpé.
On matchday 2, Ivory Coast is set to play against Nigeria on January 18, 2024, and Senegal will take on Cameroon in what promises to be an exciting encounter. The tournament kicks off with high expectations and enthusiasm from football enthusiasts across the continent.
While European clubs continue their football pursuits, Africa's finest teams are poised to captivate fans and provide a dual football spectacle.
Since 1998, the prestigious trophy has graced the North with multiple victories for Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria, the West with triumphs by Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Senegal in the last edition, and the Center with notable achievements by Cameroon and Zambia.
The question lingers, will the winds of glory sweep across the Sahara or grace its Western boundaries? Will they traverse Africa's verdant jungles or venture into the vast Southern expanse, parched for 28 years? And perhaps, could our very own Black Stars conjure an AFCON Miracle for the fifth time?
