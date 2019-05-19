Two years ago Joshua needed seven sessions to deal with the American as he retained his world title in 2016.

But Wilder wasted no time in detonating his thunderous right hand on to his countryman's chin, leaving Breazeale flat on his back.

The Bronze Bomber won his ninth WBC title defence in colossal style in front of a baying crowd in New York City.

The hard-hitting WBC heavyweight champion destroyed Breazeale by blasting him with a crushing right hand that knocked him out in the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Wilder’s pulverizing punch to the side of Breazeale’s head left the challenger flat on his back.

Breazeale tried to get up, but referee Harvey Dock waved an end to their scheduled 12-round bout when a wobbled Breazeale reached his feet. Dock stopped their “Showtime Championship Boxing” main event at 2:17 of the first round.

In recording his 40th knockout, Wilder retains his heavyweight world title, five months after almost losing it against Tyson Fury .

But it remains to be seen when he fights Joshua.