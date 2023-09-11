ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Boxing

‘I’m devastated to lose but I’ll bounce back stronger’ – Freezy Macbones

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian boxer Freezy Macbones has said he is devastated by his defeat in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

Freezy Macbones devastated to lose Olympic qualifier, promises to bounce back
Freezy Macbones devastated to lose Olympic qualifier, promises to bounce back

The 33-year-old faced a difficult test against Senegal's Seydou Konate in a middleweight (80kg) Round of 32 clash in Dakar, Senegal, on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

However, Freezy Macbones’ dreams of representing Ghana at the next Olympic Games suffered a setback when he lost to Konate.

Reacting to his defeat on social media, the boxer expressed his disappointment and promised to bounce back stronger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am very devastated by today defeat but nevertheless I always take positive thing from a negative situation,” he wrote on Twitter (X).

“I will bounce back, I will be back stronger. It is not over yet. I would like to sincerely thank Ghanaians for their support and my teammates as well. Love you all.”

Freezy Macbones used to be a mason in Ghana before moving to the United Kingdom, where he has now turned his life around.

His rise has been the archetypal grass-to-grace story, as he trended on social media after he roared to victory in just his second professional fight in April against veteran Darryl Sharp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Freezy Macbones will have another opportunity to qualify for the Olympic Games by fighting against boxers from other continents.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Freezy Macbones devastated to lose Olympic qualifier, promises to bounce back

    ‘I’m devastated to lose but I’ll bounce back stronger’ – Freezy Macbones

  • Watch: Freezy Macbones spars with Asamoah Gyan in funny face-off

    Watch: Freezy Macbones spars with Asamoah Gyan in funny face-off

  • Samuel Takyi: Sports Ministry says part of money promised by Akufo-Addo is an investment

    Samuel Takyi: Sports Ministry says part of money promised by Akufo-Addo is an investment, not cash

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Watch: Freezy Macbones spars with Asamoah Gyan in funny face-off

Watch: Freezy Macbones spars with Asamoah Gyan in funny face-off

Samuel Takyi demands $20,000 promised by Akufo-Addo when he won Olympic bronze medal

Samuel Takyi demands $20,000 promised by Akufo-Addo when he won Olympic bronze medal

Samuel Takyi: Sports Ministry says part of money promised by Akufo-Addo is an investment

Samuel Takyi: Sports Ministry says part of money promised by Akufo-Addo is an investment, not cash

Freezy Macbones devastated to lose Olympic qualifier, promises to bounce back

‘I’m devastated to lose but I’ll bounce back stronger’ – Freezy Macbones