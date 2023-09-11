‘I’m devastated to lose but I’ll bounce back stronger’ – Freezy Macbones

However, Freezy Macbones’ dreams of representing Ghana at the next Olympic Games suffered a setback when he lost to Konate.

Reacting to his defeat on social media, the boxer expressed his disappointment and promised to bounce back stronger.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am very devastated by today defeat but nevertheless I always take positive thing from a negative situation,” he wrote on Twitter (X).

“I will bounce back, I will be back stronger. It is not over yet. I would like to sincerely thank Ghanaians for their support and my teammates as well. Love you all.”

Freezy Macbones used to be a mason in Ghana before moving to the United Kingdom, where he has now turned his life around.

His rise has been the archetypal grass-to-grace story, as he trended on social media after he roared to victory in just his second professional fight in April against veteran Darryl Sharp.

ADVERTISEMENT