‘He’s fighting against poverty’ – Ghanaians react to Freezy MacBones’ aggressive boxing

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, also known as Freezy MacBones, has gone viral following his latest victory in the ring.

The UK-based boxer was involved in just his second professional fight on Saturday as the undercard of Joe Joyce vs Zhilei Zhang on Saturday night.

Facing veteran Darryl Sharp at the Copper Box Arena in London, MacBones completely dominated his opponents.

Despite his raw style, he combined heavy punches with aggressiveness as he coasted to victory over Sharp.

Highlights of the fight have since gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians eulogizing MacBones’ style of boxing.

The 33-year-old used to be a mason in Ghana before moving to the UK, where he has now turned his life around.

Some netizens believe the boxer’s aggressive style stems from his desire to succeed after witnessing poverty and unemployment in Ghana.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
