I’m a fighter, not a boxer – Freezy Macbones explains his aggressive style

Despite his raw style, he combined heavy punches with aggressiveness as he coasted to victory by a unanimous decision over Sharp.

His aggressive style has, however, been criticised in some quarters, who believe it’s not sustainable in professional boxing.

However, reacting to this, Freezy Macbones said his style is similar to Mike Tyson’s than Floyd Mayweather, describing himself as a fighter.

“You have a boxer and a fighter, I’m a fighter. I go in and I don’t care who I’m going to face,” he told Code Micky in an interview.

“I don’t care what you bring to the table, I’ll come inside straight to you and whatever can happen can happen. It’s either I’m going to get hit or you’re going to get hit.

“I’m not a boxer, I’m a fighter. A fighter always finds it difficult to win a fight if he doesn’t knock his opponent out. A boxer can win the fight without getting a knockout.”

Meanwhile, Freezy Macbones also believes he was cheated during his defeat to Senegal's Seydou Konate in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Dakar.

The boxer was one of the 12 boxers who represented Ghana but could not secure a ticket to the Olympics after they were all eliminated.

He, however, suffered an early exit when he was beaten by Konate in a middleweight (80kg) Round of 32 clash.

“There is a lot whole change moving from pro boxer back to amateur boxer. In a pro fight, nobody cares what you’re going to do. You can slip or even do your dance. But amateur is different and there are so many rules to follow,” he explained.

“Believe me or not, I won the fight. I won the first round and second round. In the third round, guess what happened? They took a point from me because I used the pro-style.”

