Takyi went into the World Qualification Tournament in Italy as one of the country’s best hopes, having won bronze at the last Olympics in Tokyo.
Samuel Takyi fails to qualify for 2024 Olympic Games after losing to Japan’s Nishiyama
Ghana boxing has suffered yet another blow in the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after Samuel Takyi lost to Japanese opponent Shion Nishiyama.
However, he was completely dominated by Nishiyama, who romped to a comfortable victory via a 5-0 unanimous decision in the Men's Light Welterweight division (63.5Kg).
The 23-year-old failed to rise to the occasion and could not produce that quick jabs that he’s noted for, while also failing to keep his guard up.
Sensing vulnerability, his Japanese opponent seized the initiative and attacked with a flurry of punches that the Ghanaian couldn’t handle.
It’s so far been one below-par performance after another for both Ghana’s men's and women’s representatives in boxing in the ongoing World Qualification Tournament for the Olympic Games.
Alfred Kotey was the first to lose after he was beaten by Czech Republic’s Milos Bartl in the Men’s Light Middleweight division.
There was further misery for Team Ghana when UK-born Mark Kodjovi Ahondjo also succumbed to a disappointing defeat, while Jonathan Tetteh was also eliminated from the light heavyweight contest.
In the women’s lightweight division, Ghana’s Anatu Mohammed was also eliminated earlier on Tuesday by Romania’s Lorendana Marin.
