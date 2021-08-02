‘Keep praying for me and I’ll bring gold medal to Ghana’ – Samuel Takyi

“I feel good. I’m very happy but not too much because the competition has not ended,” Takyi said after reaching the medal zone, where he’s now guaranteed at least bronze.

“I already promised Ghanaians I’m going to bring the gold and thankfully I have entered the medal zone.

“I’m focused on the semi-final match. Ghanaians should keep praying for me and supporting me. I will bring the gold to Ghana.”

The 20-year-old boxer had to come from behind to record a famous victory against Colombian opponent David Avila Ceiber on Sunday morning.

By qualifying for the semi-finals of the boxing featherweight event, Takyi is now guaranteed at least a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

He could go all the way to win gold for the country but even he loses in the semi-final, he will still be guaranteed bronze.

This is because in the boxing event at the Olympics, there is no bronze medal match and both losing semi-finalists are, therefore, awarded the bronze medal.

However, the young boxer says he’s aiming to win gold and has called on all Ghanaians to keep supporting and praying for him.

Meanwhile, Takyi’s heroics at the Olympics have ended Ghana’s 29-year wait for a medal at the Olympics, following the Black Meteors’ bronze-winning feat at Barcelona 1992.

The West African nation had only won four medals since the inception of the Olympic Games, of which three came from boxing.

Clement Quartey won Ghana’s first-ever medal at the Olympics by claiming silver in 1960, Eddie Blay and Prince Amartey also won bronze in 1964 and 1972, respective.