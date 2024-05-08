‘I hope to be a world champion’ – Samuel Takyi quits amateur career to become pro boxer

The 23-year-old’s announcement also means he has pulled out of Ghana’s squad for upcoming the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand.

Takyi was Ghana’s only medallist from the last Olympics, having impressively won bronze three years ago in Tokyo.

He also won a gold medal at the 2023 African Games hosted in Ghana two months ago after a commanding 5-0 win over Zambia’s Emmanuel Katema in the final of his weight category.

In a statement announcing his switch to professional boxing, he said his amateur journey has been fantastic and thanked all the coaches and fans who supported him throughout the period.

“To all Ghanaians, it is with a heavy heart that I leave the amateur ranks and fully commit myself to my professional career,” Takyi wrote.

“It has been a fantastic journey and I want to thank all who helped me along the way culminating in that historic time at the Tokyo Olympics where I won my beloved Ghana a Bronze medal.”

He added: “I would like to thank Alhaji Inusa, Alhaji Taufiq and The Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif for their support and to all my amateur coaches including the Head coach of the Black Bombers, Coach Asare without whom I would not have achieved so much success.

“I hope now to have the same success in the professional ranks and bring another world champion home to Ghana. God bless you all.”