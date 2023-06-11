The tournament runs from January 13 to February 11 next year with 24 African nations due to compete in six venues across five cities in the West African nation.
CAF officially unveils AFCON 2023 logo
Africa's football governing body, CAF has officially unveiled the logo for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Championship (AFCON) scheduled to be staged in Cote D’Ivoire.
The logo comes in bright Cote D’Ivoire’s national flag colors (orange, green, and white) against a green backdrop.
CAF's unveiling was through a video presentation “A new identity” and “a new experience” phrases precede the official logo.
The penultimate round of qualifiers is to be played later this month with four-time AFCON champions Ghana taking on Madagascar on June 18.
Senegal currently holds the title as defending champion after fiercely clinching its first-ever AFCON after beating Egypt at the 2021 edition in Cameroon.
The tournament was originally scheduled to be staged in 2023 but with the lingering effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic the football body rescheduled the competition to run from next year 2024
