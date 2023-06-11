CAF officially unveils AFCON 2023 logo

The logo comes in bright Cote D’Ivoire’s national flag colors (orange, green, and white) against a green backdrop.

CAF's unveiling was through a video presentation “A new identity” and “a new experience” phrases precede the official logo.

The penultimate round of qualifiers is to be played later this month with four-time AFCON champions Ghana taking on Madagascar on June 18.

Senegal currently holds the title as defending champion after fiercely clinching its first-ever AFCON after beating Egypt at the 2021 edition in Cameroon.