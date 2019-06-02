Ghana’s leading English speaking radio station Citi FM has launched a standalone sports website website,www.citisportsonline.com to satisfy the needs its audience.

The domain is a standalone site in the Omni Media family and it has been designed to offer sports fans amazing content from the local and international spaces and keep sports fans up to date on the latest in the world of sports.

Launching the website on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the premises of the station in Accra, New Media Manager at Citi FM/Citi TV, Kojo Akoto Boateng, took fans through the details of the site and stressed the fact that the website is a one stop shop for sports news in Ghana and beyond.

In addition, the new site provides information on the various programmes from the Citi Sports Desk that run on Citi FM and Citi TV.

Programmes such as Sports Panorama have a beautiful column where all previous episodes can be accessed by ardent listeners of the programme which airs every Friday evening at 7pm.

In dealing with the exigencies and demands of fans of the 2019 AFCON tournament, www.citisportsonline.com has a dedicated AFCON page which will keep fans up to speed on all things AFCON.

As a way of promoting good writing, original guest articles and opinion pieces are also welcome to be published on www.citisportsonline.com.

The launch took place at halftime of the 2019 UEFA Champions League final, which was ultimately won 2-0 by Liverpool against Tottenham.