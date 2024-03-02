ADVERTISEMENT
Dafeamekpor offers unreserved apology to Asamoah Gyan for penalty miss comment

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, a Member of Parliament representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a sincere apology to former Ghana Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan.

Gyan X Dafeamekpor

The apology comes in the wake of Dafeamekpor's previous claims suggesting that Gyan intentionally missed a crucial penalty during the 2010 World Cup due to his political affiliation.

Asamoah Gyan's missed penalty in the 2010 World Cup against Uruguay remains a poignant moment in Ghanaian football history, and the recent comments by the South Dayi MP added controversy to this already sensitive topic.

Gyan's recent appointment to the manifesto committee of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia led to Dafeamekpor's claims, which were widely condemned. The MP asserted on TV XYZ that Gyan's decision to engage in partisan politics compromised his role as a national figure, even suggesting that the penalty miss may have been intentional for political motives.

“There is everything wrong” with Gyan’s decision to serve on the manifesto committee and then went on to claim that “When you are a national figure like that…you have to remain non-partisan. I can reasonably say that it is because of partisan politics that he intentionally missed the penalty; for the government (NDC) to get all the glory, he won’t play to score the penalty.”

Recognizing the backlash and criticism surrounding his comments, Dafeamekpor took to his platform on March 2 to issue a public apology to Asamoah Gyan.

In his statement, he acknowledged the iconic role that the Black Stars and other national teams play in representing the collective passions, dreams, and aspirations of the Ghanaian people on the global stage hence upon reflection and in response to calls for reconsideration, Dafeamekpor expressed regret for his earlier remarks, specifically stating,

“The Black Stars & other national teams have iconically rallied & carried our passions, dreams, and aspirations for glory to the world. Upon reflection & calls from people like Kenpong, I retract & unreservedly apologize to Asamoah Gyan, for my comments,” Mr. Dafeamekpor wrote on his X platform, on March 2.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

