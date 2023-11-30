Six new sports stadia ready for commissioning - Bawumia reveals

In a momentous revelation, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia disclosed that Ghana is on the brink of inaugurating six new sports stadia out of the ten strategically planned for various regions. Speaking at the launch event for the 100-day countdown to the African Games Accra 2023, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the government's commitment to advancing sports infrastructure in the country.

The completed stadia, located in Wa, Dunkwa on Offin, Axim, Dormaa Ahenkro, Ho, and Koforidua, showcase the nation's dedication to fostering sports development. Dr. Bawumia outlined that the commissioning would commence with the Koforidua Sports Stadium before the year's end, while the remaining four stadia are expected to be finalized in the coming year.

Highlighting the broader scope of the government's investment in sports infrastructure, Dr. Bawumia pointed out the renovation of major sports facilities such as the Accra Sports Stadium, the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale, and the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi over the past seven years.

In addition to these larger ventures, the Vice President noted the government's focus on community-level sports development. Impressively, 153 astro turfs have been established in communities nationwide, signifying a substantial leap from the meager three astro turfs that existed when the government took office.

Dr. Bawumia stressed the importance of not only constructing but also maintaining these facilities. In urging the Ministry of Youth and Sports and other stakeholders to prioritize maintenance, he acknowledged that sustaining these infrastructure investments is crucial for their long-term impact on sports development in Ghana.

The newly constructed stadia are equipped with international-standard facilities, including football pitches, 8-lane athletics tracks, tennis and basketball courts, conference rooms, as well as IT and skills training centers for the youth.

