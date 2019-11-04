The President was accompanied by Messrs Randy Abbey, Kingsley Osei Bonsu and Samuel Anim Addo, and in a brief address to the team, the GFA President urged the players to go out there and dedicate themselves and prove to the world that they are indeed from Ghana.

"It's been sixteen years since we qualified to the Olympics and you have about three or four games away from a ticket to the Olympics. We believe you can do it so believe in yourselves and do it for Ghana," said the GFA President.

The GFA President also advised the players to listen attentively to their technical team throughout their campaign in Egypt.

A member of the GFA Executive Council, Randy Abbey, also urged the team to cease the golden opportunity presented them to make history.

"You have a chance to make history; a chance to end our long wait to the Olympics. Please go all out and make history," Randy Abbey told the players.