This follows a meeting by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Tuesday.

According to a report by TV3 Sports, the Executive Council has proposed that the season should start in October.

READ ALSO: Mohammed Kudus to become most expensive Ghanaian teenager after Ajax move

GFA President Kurt Okraku

The decision, though, needs approval from government and the Ministry of Health due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All sporting activities in the country are currently grounded due to the global health crisis.

To this end, the Ghana Premier League, FA Cup and Women’s Premier League have all been suspended.

Some weeks ago, the FA announced that all football competitions have been cancelled due to the pandemic.

Should the 2020/21 league season commence in October, the Association is likely to change the format of the league.

In a bid to cut down transportation costs and avoid too much movement, the GFA is reportedly considering a zonal league for the new campaign.