2023 African Games: GFA didn’t interfere in player selection – Black Satellites coach

A late goal from Jerry Afriyie was enough for the Black Satellites to record a 1-0 win over the young Cranes to win gold.

Ahead of the competition, however, there were allegations of player interference by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Reacting to this, Ofei said there was no interference whatsoever, insisting all the players selected were scouted by the technical team of the Black Satellites.

"The list that we got was based on the scout, scouted by our own scouts. That is the priority. In reality, we just picked the best players without any influence, zero,” Ofei told Asempa FM, as quoted by Joy Sports.

"I am here to help the nation and I am here thanks to the President [Kurt Okraku]. Everybody is super motivated, super hungry to achieve the absolute highest for Ghana because we need to get back to our glory.”

Meanwhile, Ghana also clinched a gold medal in the women’s football competition of the African Games.

