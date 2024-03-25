ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

2023 African Games: GFA didn’t interfere in player selection – Black Satellites coach

Emmanuel Ayamga

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei has said there was no interference in his squad selection for the 2023 African Games.

2023 African Games: GFA didn’t interfere in player selection – Black Satellites coach
2023 African Games: GFA didn’t interfere in player selection – Black Satellites coach

Ghana’s U23 team won gold at the just-ended African Games after beating Uganda in the final of the men’s football competition last Friday.

Recommended articles

A late goal from Jerry Afriyie was enough for the Black Satellites to record a 1-0 win over the young Cranes to win gold.

Ahead of the competition, however, there were allegations of player interference by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to this, Ofei said there was no interference whatsoever, insisting all the players selected were scouted by the technical team of the Black Satellites.

"The list that we got was based on the scout, scouted by our own scouts. That is the priority. In reality, we just picked the best players without any influence, zero,” Ofei told Asempa FM, as quoted by Joy Sports.

"I am here to help the nation and I am here thanks to the President [Kurt Okraku]. Everybody is super motivated, super hungry to achieve the absolute highest for Ghana because we need to get back to our glory.”

Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei
Black Satellites coach Desmond Ofei Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Ghana also clinched a gold medal in the women’s football competition of the African Games.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Black Princesses came from behind to beat Nigeria 2-1 in the final.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Thomas Partey asked to be excused from Black Stars squad – GFA

Thomas Partey asked to be excused from Black Stars squad – GFA

Kobbie Mainoo chooses England over Ghana

Kobbie Mainoo: Manchester United sensation chooses England over Ghana

Kobbie Mainoo says he's excited by England call-up as he closes door on Ghana

‘I’m excited by England call-up’ – Kobbie Mainoo after swerving Ghana for Three Lions

England players with Ghanaian descent

Here are 4 players with Ghanaian descent who played for England