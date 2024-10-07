3 Ghana Premier League coaches likely to be sacked this season

Here are three coaches who are at risk of being sacked this season:

1. Abubakar Ouattara (Hearts of Oak)

Abubakar Ouattara took charge of Accra Hearts of Oak last season but has failed to impress. The team narrowly escaped relegation on the last matchday with a 2-3 win away to Bechem United. So far this season, Ouattara's side has managed only one win out of their first five games. The Phobians are 11th on the league table, averaging just a point per game, with two draws and two losses.

The Ivorian coach appears to have endless excuses for why his team has been underperforming for two consecutive seasons, rather than acknowledging his technical shortcomings. Patience is not a common trait among fans, and if the team’s fortunes do not improve in the next few matches, it is likely that the supporters will push for his exit.

2. Paa Kwesi Fabin (Legon Cities)

Paa Kwesi Fabin was appointed as head coach at Legon Cities after their former manager, Maxwell Konadu, switched to Nsoatreman last season. He narrowly avoided relegation, finishing just one point above the drop zone. However, this season, his team currently sits bottom of the table in 18th position, with only one point from five matches. Their goal difference of -6 is also a concern, given that the Royals ended last season with a -9 goal difference.

Pressure is building on Fabin, with the club recently appointing Saaeed Adinan as first assistant coach to bolster the technical team. If results continue to falter, Fabin could face an early exit from the dugout.

3. Yaw Acheampong (Aduana Stars)

Yaw Acheampong guided Aduana Stars to a top-four finish last season after being appointed as head coach on 15th August 2023. However, the start of the 2024 campaign has been rough. The Dormaa-based side have yet to win a match, registering only three draws and scoring four goals in their first five games.

For a club that won the Ghana Premier League in their debut season and has consistently finished in the top four in recent years, mediocrity is unacceptable. If Aduana Stars are still hovering near the relegation zone by December, Acheampong may be forced to leave his position.

