ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

3 Ghana Premier League coaches likely to be sacked this season

Mandela Anuvabe

Five games into the season, and the Ghana Premier League table is gradually taking shape. With only seven teams unbeaten so far, and several others languishing in the relegation zone, it is likely that the first coaching casualty will come from one of the struggling teams.

3 Ghana Premier League coaches likely to be sacked this season
3 Ghana Premier League coaches likely to be sacked this season

Poor performances have plagued some clubs consistently since last season. In Ghana’s top flight, the sacking of coaches or technical teams is a common occurrence every year. Based on performance, fans' agitation, and overall results, the first dismissal could happen before the year ends.

Recommended articles

Here are three coaches who are at risk of being sacked this season:

Abubakar Ouattara took charge of Accra Hearts of Oak last season but has failed to impress. The team narrowly escaped relegation on the last matchday with a 2-3 win away to Bechem United. So far this season, Ouattara's side has managed only one win out of their first five games. The Phobians are 11th on the league table, averaging just a point per game, with two draws and two losses.

ADVERTISEMENT
Abubakar Ouattara (Hearts of Oak)
Abubakar Ouattara (Hearts of Oak) Pulse Ghana

The Ivorian coach appears to have endless excuses for why his team has been underperforming for two consecutive seasons, rather than acknowledging his technical shortcomings. Patience is not a common trait among fans, and if the team’s fortunes do not improve in the next few matches, it is likely that the supporters will push for his exit.

Paa Kwesi Fabin was appointed as head coach at Legon Cities after their former manager, Maxwell Konadu, switched to Nsoatreman last season. He narrowly avoided relegation, finishing just one point above the drop zone. However, this season, his team currently sits bottom of the table in 18th position, with only one point from five matches. Their goal difference of -6 is also a concern, given that the Royals ended last season with a -9 goal difference.

Paa Kwesi Fabin (Legon Cities)
Paa Kwesi Fabin (Legon Cities) Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Pressure is building on Fabin, with the club recently appointing Saaeed Adinan as first assistant coach to bolster the technical team. If results continue to falter, Fabin could face an early exit from the dugout.

Yaw Acheampong guided Aduana Stars to a top-four finish last season after being appointed as head coach on 15th August 2023. However, the start of the 2024 campaign has been rough. The Dormaa-based side have yet to win a match, registering only three draws and scoring four goals in their first five games.

Yaw Acheampong (Aduana Stars)
Yaw Acheampong (Aduana Stars) Pulse Ghana

For a club that won the Ghana Premier League in their debut season and has consistently finished in the top four in recent years, mediocrity is unacceptable. If Aduana Stars are still hovering near the relegation zone by December, Acheampong may be forced to leave his position.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Ghana Premier League, poor results are rarely tolerated, and these three coaches must turn things around quickly to avoid being shown the exit door.

Mandela Anuvabe

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Alidu Siedu named Stade Rennes player of the month of September

Alidu Siedu named Stade Rennes player of the month of September

Kotoko fan claims macho men intimidated referee during draw against Berekum Chelsea

‘Macho men followed referee to dressing room’ - Kotoko fan reveals reason for Chelsea draw

Brandon Thomas-Asante scores in Coventry City win over Blackburn Rovers

Brandon Thomas-Asante scores in Coventry City win over Blackburn Rovers

Bojan Krkic Sr talks about scouting and what it takes to succeed as a pro footballer

‘Talent is not enough’ – Scouting through the experienced lens of Bojan Krkic Sr