None more so than sportsmen and women, who are fortunate to be in a job that brings fat weekly and monthly wages.

In recent years, some Ghanaian sportsmen have taken it upon themselves to make an impact by giving back to society.

From donating items to constructing amenities and to offering financial support to the less privileged, some of these footballers have taken philanthropy to the next level.

Below, we take a look at five Ghanaian sportsmen who gave back to society in a very big way:

1. Azumah Nelson

The Azumah Nelson foundation inspires the needy through sports and education.

Legendary Ghanaian boxer Azumah Nelson gave so much to the nation during his fighting days and he has continued to be impactful, even in retirement.

The 61-year-old retired having held the WBC featherweight championship, WBC super featherweight belt, among other titles.

Rather than enjoy his retirement, Nelson set out to give back to society by founding the Azumah Nelson Foundation.

The charity foundation was set up in 2008 and it provides social services to the poor and needy through the use of sports and education.

2. Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu has secured the release of many petty offenders

Ghana and Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has taken philanthropy to a whole new level by extending a helping hand to prison inmates.

The 27-year-old has taken it upon himself to free prisoners who were sentenced as a result of their inability to pay the fines thrown at them by the courts.

Last year, he collaborated with the Crime Check Foundation (CCF) to secure the release of 10 petty offenders by paying their court fines.

In May, Atsu again helped to free 12 other inmates of the James Camp Prison, who had been sentenced for petty crimes ranging from debt, fighting and stealing banana.

3. Michael Essien

Essien constructed a water bore hole in his hometown

Michael Essien may have gone under the radar in recent years, the midfielder is a monument when it comes to philanthropy.

Essien is highly respected in his hometown due to what he has done for them. In 2010, he financed two projects in his hometown of Awutu Breku.

The 35-year-old, through his foundation, constructed a water bore hole in the centre of the town as well as new public toilet.

The project was aimed at bringing fresh water and better hygiene to Awutu Breku community.

4. Asamoah Gyan

Gyan has constructed a $200,000 astro-turf pitch at Accra Academy

General Captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan is one that has given so much back to the country since beginning his football career.

Aside from the numerous goals he’s scored, the 33-year-old has embarked on numerous projects to give back to society.

Gyan has created so many jobs for Ghanaians through his numerous businesses which are spread across the country.

The newly-signed NorthEast United striker is also set to soon operate an airline and has also financed a $200,000 astro-turf pitch at his alma mater, Accra Academy to help with the development of talents.

5. Kwadwo Asamoah

Kwadwo Asamoah constructed a new AstroTurf Pitch at the James Camp Prison

Ghana and Inter Milan midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah is another sportsman who readily gives back to society.

The 30-year-old constructed a new AstroTurf Pitch the inmates of the James Camp Prison in Accra two years ago.

Asamoah, who has often donated jerseys, food, toiletries and other items to the prisoners, wants to help develop sports in the prisons.

The former Juventus star has indeed made the James Camp Prison more accommodating for prisoners who are interested in sports.