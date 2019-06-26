It will also be a one-stop-shop for clubs like, Manchester United who need to improve and boost their squad before the next season start.

Manchester United are hunting for new recruits as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to strengthen his squad.

United need to beef up their team to be able to contend for the Premier League title.

Africa Cup of Nations is a perfect chance for United to make up their final decision on targets and possibly pick up one or two future options.

Pulse Sports takes a look at five players, Manchester United will be watching closely at the AFCON.

Kalidou Koulibaly - Senegal

Andre Onana - Cameroon

Nicolas Pepe - Ivory Coast

Hakim Ziyech - Morocco

Wilfred Ndidi - Nigeria