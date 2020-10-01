Footballers are mostly considered as people with poor academic background since several actors of the beautiful game finds it difficult to combine it with studies.

Few players choose to study during their playing career, given the demands that both roles require.

Socrates

Socrates was a genius on the field of play. He was one of the key players of the great Brazilian team of 1982 that failed to win the World Cup.

Following his retirement from football in 1989 he practiced medicine, before earning his PHD

Vincent Kompany

Kompany was clever on the field and he extended his deep understanding of the beautiful game to books.

No one thought Kompany who was a midfielder could adapt very well when he was transformed into a defender at Manchester City. He however, executed his duties so well to admiration of every football loving fan and in the end captained both Belgium and Manchester City.

He is a fast learner and he exhibited that in acquiring a Masters in Business Administration.

He graduated from Alliance Manchester Business School in 2017, with a keen interest in the world of football off the pitch. It was hardly surprising, then, to see him step into a managerial role at Anderlecht.

Giorgio Chiellini

Giorgio Chiellini has already appeared to be planning well for life after football - after picking up a Masters degree in business administration from the University of Turin.

However, Chiellini seems to have taken it all in his stride after graduating with top marks from one of the most respected universities in his home country.

However, the Italian international has completed a Laurea (bachelor's degree) in economics and commerce at the University of Turin in July 2010, and later gaining a Master's degree in the same course in July 2017.

Edwin van der Saar

The Dutchman is one of the best goalkeepers of his generation, having won the UEFA Champions League with both Ajax and Manchester United.

After retiring from football, he studied for a masters degree in sports and brand management at the Johan Cruyff Institute.

Nedum Onuaha

Nedum Onuaha wasn’t an excellent defender but he has proven to have great brains for academics.

The former Manchester City defender excelled in his GCSE results obtaining of 8 A’s and 2 B’s.

He is an ICT expert, with Masters degree.

Abel Manomey

The former Great Olympics striker is the record scorer in the Ghana University Games (GUSA).

After getting admission at the University of Education (Bachelor Science in Health Physical Education Recreation and Sports) he was drafted into the school’s football team and he was their key player.

After acquiring his Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) in 2005, he had to wait for seven years before enrolling at the University of Education in Winneba.

Abel turned down a mouth-watering offer to join Bahrani club Isaa United to pursue Master of Philosophy in Health Physical Education Recreation and Sports.

He is currently a player of Ghana Premier League outfit Dreams FC.