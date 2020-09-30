According to Angel 102.9 FM Asamoah Gyan has made an initial demand of $500,000 as his enticement fees.

The 34-year-old forward is yet to join a new side since his contract with Indian outfit NorthEast United expired early this year.

Gyan has heavily been linked with his idol domestic outfit Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Ghanaian football fans would be glad to watch Ghana’s all-time top scorer in the domestic league.

Angel FM disclosed that Gyan has demanded for $500,00 as his enticement fees to play for Asante Kotoko, but his manager Samuel Anim Addo says the former Sunderland hitman’s value is more than the said amount.

"With proper marketing, promotion and branding the impact of Asamoah Gyan on Kumasi Asante will be huge. So where from this agenda that the money is too much? That is very wrong. The man is ten times valuable than the figure which has been quoted. There are so many avenues Kotoko can get Gyan to raise revenue for the club to protect his image and the brand," he told Angel FM.

Asamoah Gyan who turns 35 this November is in the twilight of his career.

The former Sunderland forward is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and African greatest scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals.

But he is yet to be handed a call-up to the national team after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) staged in Egypt.